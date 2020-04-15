The Mountain Mail, April 14, 1995:
The blood drive at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center by Belle Bonfils Memorial Blood Center is being held from noon-4 p.m. today.
This is a change from the regular Tuesday blood drawing. The next scheduled blood drawing is Tuesday, April 25. Walk-ins are always welcome.
The community is in need of blood donors to provide an adequate supply of blood for the area. Chaffee County is currently behind in its quota.
