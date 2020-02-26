The Salida Mail, Feb. 27, 1920:
Monarch Pass will be open for traffic the latter part of July or the first part of August, according to the prediction of United States Engineer Lafferty, who is in charge of the work. All the rough grading has been done between Maysville and Monarch. Hills were blasted away and many ravines filled. There remains nothing to be done on this side practically except the surfacing of the road and the filling of some of the ravines.
Monarch Pass will be open in time to handle the tourist traffic in 1920 and it will undoubtedly will be an attraction to thousands of motorists from all sections of the country. The road will be as good as a boulevard and the grade will be easy.
