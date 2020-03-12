The Mountain Mail, March 11, 1970:
Army Specialist Four Charles A. Perea, 24, son of Mrs. Florence T. Perea of 450 Blake St. in Salida, received his fourth award of the Air Medal in Vietnam in January.
During the same ceremony he received the Purple Heart for wounds received in action and his second award of the Air Commendation Medal for meritorious service as a rifleman with Company E., 6th Battalion, 31st Infantry of the 9th Infantry Division’s Third Brigade.
