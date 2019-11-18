The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1969:
Mayor Ed Touber, City Clerk Ed Judge and City Clerk Elect Tony Gentile were among representatives of Colorado Municipal League at a meeting of that group in Pueblo Thursday evening.
Among topics discussed at the session was water rights and what might happen if municipalities fail to properly file claims with the Colorado Water Engineer.
Also on the agenda for discussion were mobile home parks and the future, building codes and prefab homes, retirement funds and best use of land to minimize street maintenance costs.
