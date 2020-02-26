The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 26, 1945:
J.H.R. Meyer, local manager of the United States Employment Service, today announced that the War Manpower Commission had been authorized to aid in recruitment of women as WAC medical technicians in Army Hospitals throughout the country.
Untrained women who have the necessary qualifications will be enlisted and sent to medical technician schools after which they may be assigned to Fitzsimons General Hospital in Denver. These qualifications are: Recruit must be between 20 and 49 years of age; at least two years of high school or equivalent schooling; have no children under 14; in good health; able to pass the physical and mental tests and must be of excellent character.
