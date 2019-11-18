The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 16, 1944:
The National Labor Relations Board will conduct two elections to determine the collective bargaining agency at the Koppers Co. Creosoting Plant and at the Chaffee Co. Flurospar Corporation plants.
The unions involved are local Union No. 12,898 at the Koppers plant and 12,899 in the Chaffee Co. plant. Both are affiliated with District 50 United Mine Workers of America.
The United Mine Workers of America, Local Union 12,899, has signed a union agreement with the Colorado Fluorspar Corporation, effective Sept.1. The agreement covers seniority, grievance machinery, vacations and holiday pay. The contract will remain in effect for one year.
