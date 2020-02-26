The Mountain Mail, Feb. 26, 1970:
Art Hutchinson and Bill Friend were honored as state 4-H winners at the annual Colorado 4-H Recognition Banquet in Denver Wednesday night. Art was a winner in the Beef program and Bill in the Conservation. They were two of 67 state winners in Colorado recognized.
