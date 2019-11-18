The Salida Mail, Nov. 18, 1919:
The coal situation in Salida was threatening for a few days last week, when orders were received by the railroad company not to deliver any coal to dealers until further orders. This order was modified Monday and the dealers are now receiving coal as needed.
The dealers make application to Agent W.T. Bozman for the amount of coal they will need to supply their customers and he obtains permission from the fuel administration to make delivery accordingly.
