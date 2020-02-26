The Mountain Mail, Feb. 27, 1995:
The J. M. Bonney House located at 408 Princeton Ave. in Buena Vista, has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places, according to an announcement from the Colorado Historical Society.
This picturesque cottage is a well-preserved example of the Carpenter Gothic Style, which became popular with widespread availability of wood and the timely invention of the jigsaw.
The Bonney’s were described as the “social arbiters of Buena Vista”, who “entertained beautifully in their handsome large home.” In addition to its long tenure as a residence, the building was converted in 1933 to a mortuary, which operated until 1943.
