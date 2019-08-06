The Salida Record, Aug. 8, 1919:
Last Tuesday Chris Morek, manager of the Salida Creamery, was thrown from the creamery wagon and injured when the horse became frightened and ran away. Mr. Morek had stepped to the foot board of the wagon and slipped, falling across the shaves.
This frightened the horse and it ran up F Street. As it reached First, some men attempted to catch it, and it swerved to the side striking the wagon against the traffic post. The wagon overturned and Mr. Morek, who had been clinging to the shaft, was thrown on his head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.