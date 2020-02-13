The Salida Mail, Feb. 13, 1920:
Information from Ranger Cuenin is to the effect that there is only about one half the snow on the high range that there was last year at this time. Every year from November to April Mr. Cuenin makes trips to the Continental Divide the last of the month for the purpose of collecting data for the U.S. weather bureau.
