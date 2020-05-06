The Salida Mail, May 7, 1920:
Four track meets will be held on the high school field, Saturday, May 15th. In the morning the grade meet will be held, also the meet for the county championship in which Poncha Springs, Smelter, Adobe Park, Centerville and Buena Vista will compete.
In the afternoon there will be the high school inter-class meet and the Junior Inter-class meet, in which boys under 115 pounds and girls under 90 pounds will be entered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.