The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 13, 1945:
The Home Owners Loan Corporation, which last year converted many Salida buildings into modern apartment houses, has withdrawn four of the largest from rental, pending the arrival of 100 families due here in the next month or two. Harold R. Koster, Inc., received a telegram ordering the apartments withdrawn from its rental list.
When an official of the H.O.L.C. followed the telegram to Salida, he refused to divulge the nature of the project but said it will add 100 to 200 families to the population of Salida and that it will be started within a month or two. The apartments will be reserved for some of these families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.