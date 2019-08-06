The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 4, 1944:
Sgt. Robert Kimsey of Lakewood is the envy of everyone on the Anzio beachhead.
His prized possession is a pet hen: “The only hen in the Fifth army that lays eggs.”
The proud owner recently had collected a whole box of eggs over a period of time, when the inconsiderate Germans began laying down a heavy artillery bombardment.
Everyone plunged into slit trenches, everyone but Kimsey, who stood his ground alone, tenderly holding onto the precious box.
Shells kept coming in closer until Kimsey could take it no longer. He ran to a nearby trench in which lay Staff Sgt. Darvin A. Benjamin, of 3200 Tennyson Street, a 45th Thunderbird division infantryman.
“Comin’ in, Benny,” shouted the big sergeant. “Here, hold these eggs.”
