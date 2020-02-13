The Mountain Mail, Feb. 13, 1970:
The Chaffee County Unit of the League of Women Voters of Colorado is planning a luncheon meeting Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 12 noon at the Salida Inn.
Mrs. J.W. Bradbury, who is first vice-president of the LWV of Colorado and Mrs. C.W. Hallock, Jr., who is in charge of the statewide study of environmental management, will be here to address the meeting.
Reservations may be made by calling Mrs. Ed Smith, 539-4824. A baby sitter will be provided. This league meeting is open to all women citizens of voting age with an interest in better government.
