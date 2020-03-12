The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1995:
The Buena Vista boys advanced to the semi-finals of the state tournament yesterday by dispatching Hotchkiss, 62-55.
The No. 1-seeded Demons led from wire to wire in the contest with Josh Flowers leading the team in scoring with 18.
The Demons will face the winner of the Roosevelt-Denver Christian game tonight at 5 p.m. at the Denver Colliseum.
