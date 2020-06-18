The Mountain Mail, June 12, 1880:
The time is coming, and that not very far in the future, when Chaffee county will be known as one of the richest mineral sections in Colorado.
Years ago her placer mines were more productive than any others in this State, and when they were abandoned to a great extent it was thought and said by many that the country near the head of the Arkansas river would never be heard of again as a mineral region.
It has been five of six years since the true fissure veins of our mountains began to attract the attention of miners. In that time many new camps have been opened.
The Chalk Creek district has been prospected pretty thoroughly and many rich leads have been located. The Cottonwood, though not so fully developed or so well known outside, is improving as rapidly as any in the country.
