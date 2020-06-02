The Salida Mail, June 1, 1920:
A pitched battle between Gypsies and Mexicans was fought Monday evening at Wellsville, when several heads were broken and blood was freely spilled. The Gypsies had driven up from Howard in six automobiles and they were preparing to camp near Wellsville. The Mexicans got off a D&RG train and made a raid on the camp.
The Mexicans said the Gypsies had robbed several people at Howard and they trailed them to get the money. An argument over the money led to a fight. Rocks were thrown promiscuously; three gypsy men were badly cut on the head by rocks.
