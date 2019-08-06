The Mountain Mail, Aug. 6, 1969:
It is unfortunate that, although we have figured out how to help people live longer, we really haven’t figured out what to do with them when they do. Our institutions, rest homes, etc., haven’t been able to fully replace the care and good that formerly came from the tender hands of loving children.
If we keep on in the same direction, it seems to us that it will not be too many years before we have reverted entirely to the primitive practice of abandonment.
Where once certain tribes left the old and sick at the last camp when they moved on, our modern method may be a little easier on the conscience. We will abandon ours to the tile-walled, carpeted floors of the nursing home where the modern miracle of television replaces the companionship of family.
