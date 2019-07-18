The Salida Daily Mail, July 18, 1944:
SEATTLE – A Salida boy, Sgt. John Marquardt, wears the United States Army Good Conduct Medal following presentation ceremonies at the Boeing B-29 Super-fortress school where Sgt. Marquardt is stationed.
He is now visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William J. Marquardt, in Salida.
The medal, which is given, according to the citation, “for exemplary behavior, efficiency and fidelity while completing over one year of continuous service while the United States is at war,” was presented by Lt. Col. John H. Brewer, commanding officer of the 3711th AAF Base Unit, stationed at Boeing Field, Seattle.
