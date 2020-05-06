The Mountain Mail, May 7,1970:
Signing a contract between Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District and the U.S. government has provided for purchase of 5,000 acre-feet of water by the district.
This is the first water sold as part of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project. Project acting manager A.D. Soderberg presented the contract to conservancy district general manager Charles L.
“Tommy” Tomson. District directors recently voted unanimously to purchase the 5,000 acre-feet at $4.80 an acre-foot.
No Western Slope water will be diverted under the Continental Divide until the 5.4-mile Boustead Tunnel, upstream from Turquoise Lake, is lined.
However, the 5,000 acre-feet must be released from partially filled Turquoise Lake to keep rising water from flooding gravel stockpile to be used in lining Boustead Tunnel.
