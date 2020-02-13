The Mountain Mail, Feb. 13, 1995:
The Salida Youth Soccer Association will be having tryouts for the under 14 boys competitive team on Monday, Feb. 13, 4:30-6 p.m. at the Salida High School soccer field.
The competitive team will play other competitive teams in the state and will be required to travel. Last fall, the team travelled as far as Denver and Grand Junction.
The boys should come to the tryout prepared to play soccer with shin guards, soccer shoes, warm-ups, a bottle of water and a soccer ball if they have one.
