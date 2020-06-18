The Salida Mail, June 18, 1920:
One hundred delegates from all parts of the state are expected in Salida Monday and Tuesday at the eighth annual convention of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Firemen and Engineers and the Ladies Aid. This is the second time the convention has visited Salida, the first time having been in 1914.
