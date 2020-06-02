The Salida Daily Mail, June 1, 1945:
A very enthusiastic meeting of the Chaffee County Rehabilitation Council was held at the office of the Local Board on Wednesday evening, May 29.
The meeting was called primarily to appoint James L. Lingenfelter as Service Officer for the Veterans Information Center that is being established by all present, besides being endorsed by the American Legion Post and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The information center will aid veterans with their problems pertaining to disability, education, vocation training reemployment, loans, legal aid and various other problems which will come up after the veterans have been discharged from service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.