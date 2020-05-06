The Mountain Mail, May 5, 1995:
Housing, particularly “affordable” housing, can be found on any list of current and future needs for Chaffee County.
For that reason, County Commissioner Frank McMurry invited Jack Embry of Coaldale to address the May Summit meeting to discuss manufactured housing.
Embry, a home builder for 30 years, currently sells new and used manufactured homes from a lot in Cañon City and plans to open a second in Salida this summer.
According to industry statistics, 35 percent of the building permits issued in the United States (and 16 percent in Colorado) in the first quarter of this year were for manufactured homes, Embry said.
Predictions are that fully half the permits issued by the year 2000 will be for such housing.
