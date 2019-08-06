The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1994:
An earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter Scale jostled Nathrop and Salida Thursday.
According to Lowell Whiteside at the Center for Geophysical Data in Boulder, the earthquake hit at exactly 10:49:41 a.m., almost directly under Nathrop and Mount Princeton. The quake affected Salida as well.
