The Mountain Mail, July 18, 1969:
Cascade, Iron City, St. Elmo, Romley, Hancock Pass and Alpine Tunnel will all be household words for the 100-plus visitors coming to Salida Sunday for the purpose of joining the 1969 Summer Jeep Tour sponsored by Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
Laurence Campton will be serving as Wagon Master this year as 32 other drivers take their four-wheel-drive vehicles out at the crack of dawn, leaving the 7,000-foot elevation of Salida and going up to as high as 12,000 feet in traversing the mountain road across the Continental Divide at Hancock Pass.
