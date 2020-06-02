The Mountain Mail, June 1, 1970:
Several organizations and clubs were observed working on their “Be a Miler” cleanup campaign pledge during the Memorial Day weekend. Several other areas showed evidence of having been the object of litter removal.
The campaign is underway to compete with other towns of less than 5,000 population for a citation and trophy from the governor’s office in the Keep Colorado Colorful program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.