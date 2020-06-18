The Salida Daily Mail, June 19, 1945:
The Daily Mail received a telegram from Congressman Robert F. Rockwell late yesterday stating that the Forest Service has closed the deal for the purchase of the ski tow at Camp Hale, which will be operated by the Forest Service.
It is planned to make Camp Hale a winter and summer sports area, which may attract enthusiasts from many states. It is said to be the best ski course in the United States.
