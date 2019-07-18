The Mountain Mail, July 18, 1994: Salida Feed and Farm Supply at 330 W. Sackett Ave. has new owners.
The Garrison family, including Lon Jr. and Litia and Lon Sr. and Joyce, recently bought the business from Ken Hilton, who owned it for over 20 years.
Lon and Joyce are from Elbert, Colo., and plan to move to Salida soon. The store is being operated by Lon Jr. and Litia, who moved here from Haines, Alaska, with their daughters, Meghan, 4, and Margaret. 1.
