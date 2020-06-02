The Mountain Mail, June 1, 1995:
The U.S. Forest Service will celebrate National Fishing Week by allowing free camping the night of June 3.
The Colorado Division of Wildlife will also participate by allowing two free days of fishing the same weekend, June 3 and 4.
National Fishing Week is an annual event which offers families, and especially children, an opportunity to enjoy the sport of fishing in lakes, ponds and streams on local Ranger Districts.
It also gives the public an opportunity to increase the awareness of the crucial role national forests play in fisheries as well as in wildlife, recreation and watershed management.
