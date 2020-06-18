The Mountain Mail, June 18, 1970:
It’s off and running. The Wednesday arrival of the Wright Amusements carnival got things in gear with a bang. And, with the start of operation Wednesday afternoon, the carnival kicked off the mood of festivity in Salida which will prevail through Sunday.
This will be the twenty-second annual Salida, Colorado, Arkansas River International Boat Race. It will cover the 26-mile course of rugged rapids and muscle-tiring calm water from here to Cotopaxi Sunday afternoon.
