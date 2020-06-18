The Mountain Mail, June 16, 1995:
With the increased possibility of flooding this spring due to run-off and heavy rainfall, Public Service Co. of Colorado is reminding its customers of precautions to take in the event of a natural disaster.
Whether it be a flood, tornado or any other emergency situation, Public Service Co. wants its customers to remember that their personal safety is most important. If local authorities require an evacuation, the company encourages its customers to do so in the safest way possible.
In the event of declared emergency, the company’s crews will de-energize power lines supplying the area. In any situation, stay away from downed power lines.
