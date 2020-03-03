The Mountain Mail, March 2, 1970: Mrs. Ruth Knickerbocker, telephone operator in Salida, will celebrate 25 years with Mountain States Telephone Company on Tuesday, March 3.
Ruth started her telephone career in Yuma, Arizona, in 1945 and transferred to Salida in 1946.
Mrs. Knickerbocker is married and the mother of two married daughters.
Her husband runs a dairy farm with two brothers. Her hobbies are sewing, bowling and fishing, and she excels in all three.
She is a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
