The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 4, 1944: Kenneth Marshall, twelve year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Marshall, was burned on the face and one hand, when an emptied gasoline barrel exploded late yesterday afternoon in the yard at the Doyle T. Johns home at 321 West Fifth street. Jon Johns was slightly burned on his arms. Gerald Marshall was slightly burned on his arms and sustained a small cut on his head.
The boys admitted a match was dropped into the barrel, and the remaining fumes caused the explosion. The top of the barrel was blown off and a B.B. rifle on top of the barrel was blown to pieces. The explosion was heard several blocks.
Clifford Gibson took Kenneth Marshall to the Rio Grande hospital. He was given an anesthetic this morning to clean up his injuries.
