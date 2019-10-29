The Salida Mail, Oct. 28, 1919:
Locals of Interest:
A shower is being given this afternoon for Mrs. Guy Exter at the home of Mrs. Van Perryman.
Mrs. W. Eyre, Miss Marry Mason and Orlie Mason of Buena Vista were Salida visitors Wednesday.
Mrs. S.M. Dooley went to Monarch yesterday to reside.
Mrs. Thomas Kennedy went to Alamosa Tuesday to visit for a couple weeks with her son, Jack.
Mrs. C.D. Wilson will go to St. Elmo the first of November. She will teach the school there.
Mrs. Glenn Seelinger and Miss Geraldine Vail will motor to Alder tomorrow to visit with Mrs. C.S. Gillespie over the week end.
