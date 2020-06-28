140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 26, 1880: A party of twenty-five persons in western Nebraska made arrangements early in the spring to start for the Gunnison country, but in consequence of the action of Congress in refusing for so long a time to take any steps looking toward the passage of the Ute bill these gentleman concluded to postpone their trip until next spring. But congress passed the bill and these men are now on their way to this point for the purpose of outfitting on the country over the range. We mention this merely as an illustration of the effect of the passage of the Ute bill. There are thousands of people in the Eastern States waiting for a termination of the negotiation of the lands in the Ute reservation and as soon as that country is thrown open there will be a rash that will count as a rush.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 29, 1920: Twenty-six of the fastest horses in the West already are at the Salida fair grounds awaiting the two days celebration and at least 15 more horses are expected Wednesday and Thursday. The race meet this year will be the speediest program ever seen in Salida.
Word was received today by the committee that the airplane will start from Denver Thursday in time to reach here Thursday afternoon. An hour before the plan is due C.E. Thompson will announce the fact through the megaphone. He will travel through the streets of the city giving the Paul Revere sign.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 29, 1945: President Truman worked today on a 600 word message which he will send to the Senate Monday in support of the united nations charter, on the basis of his startling proposal of a world republic as the only effective antidote for future world wars.
Charles G. Ross, presidential press secretary, said Truman was undecided whether he would carry the message to Congress personally. His proposal for a world republic of nations contained in the speech made here last night, was a solemn call for this nation to become the guidepost of the world by being the first to ratify the new charter. He likened the document to a new world constitution.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 29, 1970: The State Health Planning Council has revised a program to be identified as the 5x5 plan. The Chaffee County Health Planning Council doesn’t buy it.
CCHP President Wilber Welch, based on unanimous action by the board of directors, has directed a letter of protest to Governor John Love.
Early in the protest letter, Welch points out that the local body was found on advice from the State health Department for the express purpose of securing help in meeting certain medical and health needs within our community.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 29, 1995: In a special session to beat the state deadline, the Salida School Board adopted a $10,568,361 budget for the 1995-96 school year.
The board had to adopt the budget prior to June 30 or, according to state law, they would automatically be designated 90 percent of last’s year’s budget to work with.
