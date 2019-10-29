The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 28, 1944:
Dear Mr. O’Connell:
I am enclosing a check for one dollar ($1.00) for a subscription to the Salida Daily Mail for three months.
Some people might walk a mile for a Camel, but I walktwo miles each day for the Salida Mail.
This is literally true, as it’s two miles from our apartment to the post office.
I can’t miss the trip each day, for I’d be missing an issue of the Mail.
Sincerely yours,
Alice Kasling Cameron
