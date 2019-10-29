The Mountain Mail, Oct. 31, 1969:
Charles J. Hauser, 37, a shift boss at the Climax Molybdenum Company operations near Leadville, was fatally injured in a fall of rocks at the mine today.
The accident occurred on the Storke Level shortly after 10 a.m.
The accident is under investigation by the Climax Safety Department personnel and the Colorado State Bureau of Mines. Hauser resided south of Leadville on Hwy 24. He is survived by his widow and four children.
