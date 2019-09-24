The Salida Record, Sept. 26, 1919: Along about this season of the year huge mountains of food products are dumped on the market: livestock, wheat, fruit, everything the farmer can haul to the market.
The result is: LOWER prices.
This naturally delights the heart of the consumer. He reads about it on the market and gloats.
