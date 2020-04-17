The Salida Daily Mail, April 17, 1945:
The people who are being freed from the state of slavery have very few clothes.
Wrap up the items of clothing which you are going to give to the needy people of Europe and leave them at the Post Office between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
Clothing may be left at the Presbyterian Church during the mornings of Monday through Friday. If we want to win the peace as well as the war, we must give evidence to these unfortunate people that we mean what we say when we tell them, “we are in this war to help you.”
