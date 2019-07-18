The Salida Record, July 18, 1919:
An institution which was conceived in the boom days of Colorado and survived all the vicissitudes of time is the well known Jackson hotel at Poncha.
The hotel was established in 1879 and was the goal of the traveler to the booming mining camps of that day.
Of late this hotel, which is now in the hands of Mrs. Jackson’s daughter, Mrs. Mamie Smith, has been doing a thriving business. It has been especially prepared for the modern tourist, who is not seeking adventure or the elusive gold, but rest and recreation.
Tent houses, a cool, shady retreat near the hot springs, are the inducements offered.
