The Salida Mail, Nov. 11, 1919: Salida observes Armistice Day; Stores close to honor victory. By proclamation of Mayor Johnson, a business holiday will be observed this afternoon.
A year ago today, the news flashed round the globe that the greatest of all wars had ceased and was probably at an end; it was the first time in four and one-half years that heavy artillery, machine gun, bomb, submarine and all the other implements of war ceased to deal out death.
The news flash “armistice signed” also released the nervous strain under which fathers and mothers, wives and other relatives were laboring; because it meant that if they heard from their young men at the front, after Nov. 11, it could be expected that all was well with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.