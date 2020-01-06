The Salida Mail, Jan. 6, 1920:
Chaffee County will be represented at the National Western Stock Show in Denver this month for the first time. Three exhibitors will be on hand from this county and a blue ribbon appears to be in sight for each of them.
C.O. Wilson will exhibit a junior 3-year-old holstein bull, which comes of the best blood in the world. The animal is in good show trim and Mr. Wilson believes that although this is the first attempt in exhibiting he will get in the prize list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.