The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 6, 1945:
City Clerk Theo. J. Judge has received a letter from the Colorado State Board of Health accepting the invitation of the city council to send a representative here to supervise the installing of a chlorinator at the city reservoirs.
The city is required to ask for bids on any such purchases, but due to wartime restrictions the main difficulty is to find local firms which have chlorinators for sale.
