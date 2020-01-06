The Mountain Mail, Jan. 6, 1970:
Finished last year at a cost of nearly $400,000, and formally accepted by the commissioners during December, the Chaffee County Court House Annex is now partially occupied.
The offices of the County and District Court judges are now in use, along with that set aside for their clerks. Donald Meyers is county judge and Howard Purdy is 11th District Court judge.
In addition to the judicial branch of government, the new edifice is designed to accommodate the law enforcement units and jail facilities.
