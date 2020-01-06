The Mountain Mail, Jan. 5, 1995:
Over 60 people attended last night’s candlelight vigil at the Texaco station where owner Richard Ellis was shot to death during a robbery Tuesday evening.
Matthew Keenan, associate pastor for the Salida Christian Fellowship, led the group in the Lord’s Prayer and “Amazing Grace” before opening it up for friends and family to speak.
“I’m touched to see the turnout of affection and care for this family and community,” Keenan said.
“I didn’t know the Ellis family real well – just stopping through for gas and snacks on my way to Monarch. My hope was to get us all together and pray for the Ellis family and the community. This sort of thing cuts deep.”
The group of friends, family and community members sang for about an hour before placing their candles in a memorial for Ellis on the front step of the Texaco.
