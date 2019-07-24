The Salida Record, July 25, 1919:
The “wets” have “jumped onto” fourteen states in a last desperate effort to knock the Nation Wide Prohibition into a cocked hat. Colorado is one of the fourteen, and it is understood that the allied liquor interests have pooled their total assets reaching a billion dollars to be used in these fights.
The “drys” are not to be caught napping. In all these states they are going direct to the people and telling them the truth about the booze gang; how the U.S. Brewers Association of America, owned largely by Germans, financed the pro-German propaganda directed by Count Von Bernstoff during the war.
