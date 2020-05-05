The Mountain Mail, May 5, 1995:
With the help of a new Job Services computer network, students at Salida High School are now able to instantly find out what jobs are available in the area, the state and even the nation.
Students are able to enter their interests into the computer to find out where local jobs existed and then those employers were asked to attend the fair.
Job Services now visits the school every Tuesday 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. to help interested students search for a job.
