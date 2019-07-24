The Salida Daily Mail, July 24, 1944:
Courtesy Patrolman Carl Dowell and acting Sheriff Fred Underwood arrested two boys 17 and 16 years old and two girls 17 years old, Friday night at the Gilbert Rawson Service station at Poncha Springs where they were trying to sell a radio. Mr. Rawson became suspicious and called Mr. Dowell while he detained the four.
